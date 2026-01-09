France's Foreign Minister Stresses Sovereign Rights Amid U.S. Proposals

In a speech to French ambassadors, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the nation's right to reject proposals from even historic allies, such as the United States, when deemed unacceptable. He highlighted recent shifts in U.S. foreign policy under the new administration.

Barrot's remarks came amid reports that President Donald Trump was exploring options to acquire Greenland, a move met with resistance from Europe. The consideration includes potential military strategies, raising concerns over U.S. strategic pursuits.

This development underscores the evolving dynamic between the United States and its European allies, with France advocating for its sovereignty in international discourse, despite longstanding alliances.