Trump Administration U-turn on PreCheck Shutdown

The Trump administration reversed its decision to temporarily suspend the TSA PreCheck program amid a government shutdown, ensuring the program's continued operation during the busy travel season. The initial announcement caused concern among travelers and airlines due to potential travel disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration backtracked on its decision to halt the TSA PreCheck program, announcing on Sunday that it will continue to operate despite an earlier declaration of suspension due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The initial decision had alarmed travelers and airlines, raising concerns about disruptions during the busy spring break travel season. The PreCheck program, used by over 20 million people, allows for faster security screening and helps manage airport travel volumes.

The TSA confirmed the program remains operational, although staffing constraints could lead to case-by-case evaluations. The move by the administration comes as a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security continues amidst immigration enforcement disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

