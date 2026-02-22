Trump Administration U-turn on PreCheck Shutdown

The Trump administration backtracked on its decision to halt the TSA PreCheck program, announcing on Sunday that it will continue to operate despite an earlier declaration of suspension due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The initial decision had alarmed travelers and airlines, raising concerns about disruptions during the busy spring break travel season. The PreCheck program, used by over 20 million people, allows for faster security screening and helps manage airport travel volumes.

The TSA confirmed the program remains operational, although staffing constraints could lead to case-by-case evaluations. The move by the administration comes as a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security continues amidst immigration enforcement disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)