Southern Transitional Council Dismantled Amid Regional Unrest
The Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen is being dismantled following unrest in southern regions. This development was announced by the council's secretary general after its leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, fled to the UAE amid accusations of treason. The UAE, a major backer of the STC, faces tensions with Saudi Arabia.
The Southern Transitional Council (STC) of Yemen is officially being dismantled, according to the council's secretary general. The announcement comes amid weeks of unrest in the south, and a day after the council's leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, fled to the United Arab Emirates.
Al-Zubaidi's flight to Somalia and subsequent relocation to Abu Dhabi has sparked accusations of treason. This dramatic turn of events follows the STC's recent aggressive movements in the Hadramout and al-Mahra governorates, seemingly preparing for a secession from Yemen.
Supported significantly by the UAE, the council's actions have incited tensions with Saudi Arabia, further complicating the already delicate geopolitical landscape in the region.
