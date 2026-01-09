Munich Security Conference Stirs Controversy with AfD Invitation

Wolfgang Ischinger, the head of the Munich Security Conference, has defended the inclusion of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in this year's meeting in February. This decision comes amid accusations from the U.S. that European nations are suppressing free speech.

The Munich Security Conference, a significant gathering for security experts and policymakers, occurs at a time of notable uncertainty for Europe, partially due to U.S. policy shifts under President Donald Trump. Including AfD members aims to neutralize claims of victimization and exclusion from Germany's mainstream politics.

Despite being classified as an extremist group by Germany's intelligence services, the AfD is a key opposition party. Its recent alliances with the U.S.'s MAGA movement highlight increased political tensions, challenging the incumbent conservative party in upcoming elections.