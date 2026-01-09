Left Menu

Munich Security Conference Stirs Controversy with AfD Invitation

Wolfgang Ischinger, head of the Munich Security Conference, defends inviting the far-right AfD amid U.S. accusations of suppressed free speech in Europe. The AfD, classified as extremist in Germany, poses challenges in foreign policy, with its strong opposition against Western military support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:02 IST
Munich Security Conference Stirs Controversy with AfD Invitation

Wolfgang Ischinger, the head of the Munich Security Conference, has defended the inclusion of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in this year's meeting in February. This decision comes amid accusations from the U.S. that European nations are suppressing free speech.

The Munich Security Conference, a significant gathering for security experts and policymakers, occurs at a time of notable uncertainty for Europe, partially due to U.S. policy shifts under President Donald Trump. Including AfD members aims to neutralize claims of victimization and exclusion from Germany's mainstream politics.

Despite being classified as an extremist group by Germany's intelligence services, the AfD is a key opposition party. Its recent alliances with the U.S.'s MAGA movement highlight increased political tensions, challenging the incumbent conservative party in upcoming elections.

TRENDING

1
US Bolsters Thai-Cambodian Peace with $45 Million Aid Package

US Bolsters Thai-Cambodian Peace with $45 Million Aid Package

 Thailand
2
Let our next destination of protest be EC office, Mamata instructs MP Kalyan Banerjee at Kolkata rally.

Let our next destination of protest be EC office, Mamata instructs MP Kalyan...

 India
3
EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: Breaking New Grounds in Global Trade Relations

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: Breaking New Grounds in Global Trade Relations

 Global
4
Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, maximum and without any legal leniency', reports AP.

Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026