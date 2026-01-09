Threats and Tension in Mumbai Civic Polls

Pramod Narvekar, a Congress candidate in the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, has filed a complaint alleging he was threatened and urged to withdraw his candidacy. The incident, reported at the Vakola police station, raises concerns about election integrity and safety.

According to Narvekar, the confrontation occurred at his Golibar Naka office in Santacruz East after a day of campaigning. An unidentified individual reportedly entered the premises, demanding Narvekar end his campaign and withdraw his nomination, while also issuing a threat to his life.

The police have registered a non-cognisable case and launched an investigation into the threat. As Mumbai gears up for the municipal elections on January 15, with results due the following day, this incident adds a layer of tension to the political atmosphere.