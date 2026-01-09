Germany Urges Israel to Stop E1 Settlement Plans
Germany has urged Israel to cease its E1 settlement project, highlighting concerns that the construction could heighten instability in the West Bank and hinder Palestinian mobility. The German foreign ministry warns that this intensification of settlement policy may jeopardize the potential for a two-state solution.
Germany has called upon Israel to halt the controversial E1 settlement project, a German foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday. The project poses a risk of increasing instability in the West Bank and surrounding areas.
During a regular government press conference, the spokesperson emphasized that the E1 plans are part of a broader intensification of settlement policies within the West Bank, which have been increasingly observed.
Furthermore, the potential developments could significantly restrict Palestinian mobility and threaten the viability of a two-state solution in the region, the spokesperson warned.