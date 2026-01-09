Germany Urges Israel to Stop E1 Settlement Plans

Germany has called upon Israel to halt the controversial E1 settlement project, a German foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday. The project poses a risk of increasing instability in the West Bank and surrounding areas.

During a regular government press conference, the spokesperson emphasized that the E1 plans are part of a broader intensification of settlement policies within the West Bank, which have been increasingly observed.

Furthermore, the potential developments could significantly restrict Palestinian mobility and threaten the viability of a two-state solution in the region, the spokesperson warned.