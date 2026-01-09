Left Menu

India Urges Action Against Communal Violence in Bangladesh

India has urged Bangladesh to address communal violence following the recent killing of five Hindu men. The External Affairs Ministry expressed concern over recurring minority attacks and criticized the attribution of incidents to personal or political reasons, which only emboldens perpetrators.

India has called on Bangladesh to take decisive action against communal violence following the killings of five Hindu men under troubling circumstances in recent weeks. The appeal comes amid escalating worries about repeated attacks on minority communities, particularly targeting their homes and businesses.

Responding to the escalating crisis, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, emphasized the need for swift and robust measures to address such incidents. Jaiswal highlighted a pattern of attributing these attacks to personal or political issues, warning that such narratives only serve to encourage perpetrators.

The Indian government expressed deep concerns that the ongoing violence is fostering a climate of insecurity among minorities in Bangladesh, necessitating immediate attention and action from its neighboring nation.

