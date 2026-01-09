Left Menu

India Rebuts Lutnick's Trade Deal Comments Amidst Varied National Developments

India has rejected comments made by US Commerce Secretary Lutnick as inaccurate regarding a stalled trade deal. Trinamool Congress MPs protested against the misuse of probe agencies. Meanwhile, a tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh claimed 13 lives. Various other political and legal developments unfolded across the country.

Updated: 09-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:11 IST
India Rebuts Lutnick's Trade Deal Comments Amidst Varied National Developments
  • Country:
  • India

India firmly denied the accuracy of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's claims regarding a stalled trade agreement, asserting Prime Minister Modi never failed to reach out to former President Trump. The assertion was made Friday, dismissing Lutnick's comments as misleading.

In another political development, several Trinamool Congress MPs were detained in New Delhi after staging a protest against what they allege is the misuse of probe agencies against I-PAC. This protest underscores the heightened tensions between the TMC and central authorities.

Tragedy struck in Himachal Pradesh as a private bus fell into a 500-foot gorge, claiming 13 lives and injuring around 30 more. This incident highlighted the ongoing challenges of road safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

