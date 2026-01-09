Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Citizenship Promise to Matuas

In a bold statement, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver his promise of unconditional citizenship to the Matua community or resign from his position. Banerjee criticized the PM for not delivering on commitments, alleging that Modi has been manipulating the emotions of Namashudra Hindus who migrated from Bangladesh sans documentation due to religious persecution.

Speaking from the inner sanctum of Harichand-Guruchand temples, Banerjee pointed out the Prime Minister's failure to fulfill promises made during previous political rallies. He cited the incomplete widening of NH-12 and the partial functionality of Kalyani AIIMS as evidence. Banerjee's visit to the temples in Bongaon, a significant base for the Matua sect, was marked by tense exchange with local political figures.

Banerjee's visit is seen as significant given the impending elections in West Bengal, where the Matua community influences around 70 assembly seats. Although faced with resistance from local BJP leaders, tensions were later eased. Banerjee accused the BJP of exploiting Matua sentiments and demanded that they present a development report card before seeking votes at the doorsteps of the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)