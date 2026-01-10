Trump Navigates Iranian Protests: A Calculated Response

U.S. President Donald Trump is treading cautiously on Iran's mass protests, despite U.S. predictions that the unrest may not significantly challenge Tehran's clerical rule. Trump has warned Iranian leaders against aggressive crackdowns but maintains a wait-and-see approach.

In discussions with reporters, Trump expressed concerns about the violent responses to protests but refrained from committing support to opposition figures like Reza Pahlavi. His stance suggests a strategic patience as protests continue.

U.S. intelligence reports indicate that Iran's leadership remains secure, yet analysts monitor potential shifts in protest dynamics. As international scrutiny intensifies, Trump appears to weigh intervention options, aligning his response with an assessment of protest outcomes.

