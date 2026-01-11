Eknath Shinde Rallies Voters for Mahayuti Majority

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a powerful plea to voters on Sunday, urging them to ensure a commanding victory for Mahayuti candidates to maintain development momentum.

Joining a rally on a motorbike, Shinde was accompanied by a significant number of women supporters also on motorcycles as a demonstration of unity and strength.

Shinde reiterated Shiv Sena's dedication to Thane's comprehensive development, spotlighting advancements in infrastructure, water, health, and education, while positioning the party as the city's sole dependable guardian for security and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)