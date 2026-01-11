Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Rallies Voters for Mahayuti Majority

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged for a Mahayuti majority to maintain development momentum. Riding with women supporters, he stressed Shiv Sena's commitment to Thane's growth in infrastructure, water, health, and education. He emphasized the party's role in ensuring security and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-01-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 23:55 IST
Eknath Shinde Rallies Voters for Mahayuti Majority
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a powerful plea to voters on Sunday, urging them to ensure a commanding victory for Mahayuti candidates to maintain development momentum.

Joining a rally on a motorbike, Shinde was accompanied by a significant number of women supporters also on motorcycles as a demonstration of unity and strength.

Shinde reiterated Shiv Sena's dedication to Thane's comprehensive development, spotlighting advancements in infrastructure, water, health, and education, while positioning the party as the city's sole dependable guardian for security and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

 Global
3
Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

 Global
4
Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian People

Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian Pe...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026