Eknath Shinde Rallies Voters for Mahayuti Majority

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged for a Mahayuti majority to maintain development momentum. Riding with women supporters, he stressed Shiv Sena's commitment to Thane's growth in infrastructure, water, health, and education. He emphasized the party's role in ensuring security and governance.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a powerful plea to voters on Sunday, urging them to ensure a commanding victory for Mahayuti candidates to maintain development momentum.
Joining a rally on a motorbike, Shinde was accompanied by a significant number of women supporters also on motorcycles as a demonstration of unity and strength.
Shinde reiterated Shiv Sena's dedication to Thane's comprehensive development, spotlighting advancements in infrastructure, water, health, and education, while positioning the party as the city's sole dependable guardian for security and governance.
