BJP-Led Mahayuti Poised for Dominance in Maharashtra Civic Polls
State minister Chandrakant Patil is optimistic about the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing control of all western Maharashtra's municipal corporations, with mayoral posts across 29 corporations in upcoming elections. The alliance sees strong backing from both Marathi and non-Marathi voters, with significant gains expected in key cities.
State minister Chandrakant Patil has voiced strong confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition will maintain control of all five municipal corporations in western Maharashtra in the imminent civic polls.
In an interview with PTI, Patil asserted that the coalition, which comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, aims to clinch mayoral roles in all 29 state municipal bodies, with elections slated for January 15.
Additionally, Patil dismissed the influence of regional and linguistic disputes stirred by adversaries in Mumbai, expressing assurance that both Marathi and non-Marathi voters continue to rally behind the coalition.
