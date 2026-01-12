Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Ladki Bahin Yojana Amidst Civic Polls

The Maharashtra Congress criticized the Mahayuti government for distributing aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana ahead of civic polls. They accuse the ruling party of using aid for electoral gain. Opposition parties claim the timing influences over a crore women beneficiaries. Chief Minister Fadnavis contests this, citing ongoing scheme rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 15:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress has raised allegations against the Mahayuti government, accusing it of strategically disbursing financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana just ahead of upcoming civic elections.

According to the Congress, the aid had been stalled for two months under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and only resumed during the election campaign, which they claim is a tactic to secure votes from women beneficiaries.

The opposition argues that the timing of the disbursement, which affects over a crore women, constitutes electoral inducement while the government maintains these actions don't violate conduct rules due to the ongoing nature of the scheme.

