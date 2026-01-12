Controversy Erupts Over Ladki Bahin Yojana Amidst Civic Polls

The Maharashtra Congress has raised allegations against the Mahayuti government, accusing it of strategically disbursing financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana just ahead of upcoming civic elections.

According to the Congress, the aid had been stalled for two months under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and only resumed during the election campaign, which they claim is a tactic to secure votes from women beneficiaries.

The opposition argues that the timing of the disbursement, which affects over a crore women, constitutes electoral inducement while the government maintains these actions don't violate conduct rules due to the ongoing nature of the scheme.