Indian Rocket Launch Misstep: A New Challenge for ISRO

This week, a crucial Indian rocket faced a setback, straying off course shortly after its liftoff. The rocket was responsible for carrying 16 payloads, consisting of diverse equipment and experiments including a highly anticipated earth surveillance satellite.

This recent development signifies the second noteworthy disappointment for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) within eight months, specifically concerning their trustworthy workhorse, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Having completed over sixty missions with a success rate surpassing 90%, this mishap reflects a challenging period for ISRO, as it attempts to uphold its excellence and regain trust amongst the global scientific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)