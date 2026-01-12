Indian Rocket Launch Misstep: A New Challenge for ISRO
An Indian rocket diverted from its intended path soon after liftoff, carrying 16 payloads, including an earth surveillance satellite. This incident marks another setback for the Indian Space Research Organisation's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, affecting its reliability credentials following a previous disappointment.
This week, a crucial Indian rocket faced a setback, straying off course shortly after its liftoff. The rocket was responsible for carrying 16 payloads, consisting of diverse equipment and experiments including a highly anticipated earth surveillance satellite.
This recent development signifies the second noteworthy disappointment for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) within eight months, specifically concerning their trustworthy workhorse, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).
Having completed over sixty missions with a success rate surpassing 90%, this mishap reflects a challenging period for ISRO, as it attempts to uphold its excellence and regain trust amongst the global scientific community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
‘Abhyuday-3’ Technical Hindi Symposium Positions Indian Languages as Catalysts for Science, AI, and Innovation Outreach
Leveraging the New Year: The Science Behind Lasting Resolutions
Unearthed Moroccan Fossils & ISS Crew's Distress: A Glimpse into Science's Latest Discoveries
Lifting Women to the Stars: A Call for Leadership in Space Science
OPSA and ORF Parnter to Launch Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative 2026