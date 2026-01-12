Left Menu

Indian Rocket Launch Misstep: A New Challenge for ISRO

An Indian rocket diverted from its intended path soon after liftoff, carrying 16 payloads, including an earth surveillance satellite. This incident marks another setback for the Indian Space Research Organisation's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, affecting its reliability credentials following a previous disappointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:27 IST
Indian Rocket Launch Misstep: A New Challenge for ISRO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, a crucial Indian rocket faced a setback, straying off course shortly after its liftoff. The rocket was responsible for carrying 16 payloads, consisting of diverse equipment and experiments including a highly anticipated earth surveillance satellite.

This recent development signifies the second noteworthy disappointment for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) within eight months, specifically concerning their trustworthy workhorse, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Having completed over sixty missions with a success rate surpassing 90%, this mishap reflects a challenging period for ISRO, as it attempts to uphold its excellence and regain trust amongst the global scientific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

 Global
2
India: A Trusted Partner in Global Mineral Value Chains

India: A Trusted Partner in Global Mineral Value Chains

 India
3
End of an Era: Xabi Alonso Parts Ways with Real Madrid

End of an Era: Xabi Alonso Parts Ways with Real Madrid

 Global
4
AAMSU Pushes for NRC Inclusion in Assam Electoral Rolls

AAMSU Pushes for NRC Inclusion in Assam Electoral Rolls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026