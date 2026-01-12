Economic Adviser Denies Involvement in Federal Reserve Probe
Kevin Hassett, a White House economic adviser, clarified that he has not participated in discussions with the Justice Department regarding its investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He emphasized his respect for the independence of both the Federal Reserve and the Justice Department.
On Monday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett asserted that he was not part of any discussions with the Justice Department concerning its investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
"I've not been involved in conversations with the Justice Department about that. I've not talked to the Justice Department ahead of them contacting Jay and so I don't really have anything to add, other than I respect the independence of the Fed and the independence of the Justice Department, and we'll see how it goes," Hassett shared during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.
The statement highlights the administration's stance on maintaining independence between governmental agencies and ongoing investigations.
