Cross-Border Dialogues: US-Mexico Tackling Drug Trafficking

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a productive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump focused on security measures and reducing drug trafficking. Their dialogue underlined respect for Mexico's sovereignty and touched upon trade and investment areas.

The discussions followed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's talks with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente on stronger cooperation to tackle Mexico's violent narco-terrorist networks, as well as curb the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons, according to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

This diplomatic engagement comes amid heightened rhetoric from Trump, who suggested military interventions might be considered to combat the influence of drug cartels in Mexico.

