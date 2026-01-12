Pune Preps for Elections Amid Rising Political Tensions and International Sporting Event

As Pune braces for local body elections on January 15, District Collector Jitendra Dudi confirmed that comprehensive polling arrangements are in place, and security measures have been firmly established. Highlighting the city's readiness, Dudi stated, "The election will proceed as scheduled, with all preparations finalized and polling parties arriving on January 14."

The elections are part of a broader exercise by the Maharashtra State Election Commission, conducting polls across 29 municipal corporations, including key areas like the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Political dynamics are tense, with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule expressing concern over rising crime rates and dismissing rumors of internal party discord, as her party unveils its manifesto.

Amid political posturing, NCP factions have forged new alliances, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized the ruling alliance for alleged election malpractices. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Muslim community to pursue independent political leadership, criticizing opposition from established parties.

In addition to election activities, Pune is preparing for the Pune Grand Tour 2026. This landmark event marks India's entry into international cycling, with preparations in accordance to the guidelines set by cycle federations, stated Jitendra Dudi. Scheduled for January 19-23, this event is a significant milestone for Pune's sporting stature.

