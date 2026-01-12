Left Menu

Pune Preps for Elections Amid Rising Political Tensions and International Sporting Event

Pune is set for local elections, with security arrangements complete, and political tensions high as local leaders criticize the ruling government. Concurrently, the city is preparing for the Pune Grand Tour 2026, India's first international cycling event, fostering anticipation alongside the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:43 IST
Pune Preps for Elections Amid Rising Political Tensions and International Sporting Event
Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Pune braces for local body elections on January 15, District Collector Jitendra Dudi confirmed that comprehensive polling arrangements are in place, and security measures have been firmly established. Highlighting the city's readiness, Dudi stated, "The election will proceed as scheduled, with all preparations finalized and polling parties arriving on January 14."

The elections are part of a broader exercise by the Maharashtra State Election Commission, conducting polls across 29 municipal corporations, including key areas like the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Political dynamics are tense, with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule expressing concern over rising crime rates and dismissing rumors of internal party discord, as her party unveils its manifesto.

Amid political posturing, NCP factions have forged new alliances, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized the ruling alliance for alleged election malpractices. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Muslim community to pursue independent political leadership, criticizing opposition from established parties.

In addition to election activities, Pune is preparing for the Pune Grand Tour 2026. This landmark event marks India's entry into international cycling, with preparations in accordance to the guidelines set by cycle federations, stated Jitendra Dudi. Scheduled for January 19-23, this event is a significant milestone for Pune's sporting stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

 India
2
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
3
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026