Political Drama Unfolds as Thackeray Faces BJP's Critique
Raj Thackeray criticizes Gautam Adani's rise during a rally, prompting BJP to retaliate by sharing photos of Adani with Thackeray. Despite past meetings, Thackeray defends his stance, emphasizing his right to critique while acknowledging earlier encounters with Adani at his residence.
A political skirmish ignited in Mumbai as Raj Thackeray targeted industrialist Gautam Adani during a rally. The BJP swiftly countered by circulating photographs of Thackeray with Adani, calling him a hypocrite.
Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam criticized the MNS leader, depicting him as embodying 'pretentiousness' and 'double standards.'
Thackeray, unfazed, argued that prior visits from Adani don't deter his critique, asserting that meeting industrialists won't silence him from addressing what he perceives as their wrongdoings.
