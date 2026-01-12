Political Drama Unfolds as Thackeray Faces BJP's Critique

A political skirmish ignited in Mumbai as Raj Thackeray targeted industrialist Gautam Adani during a rally. The BJP swiftly countered by circulating photographs of Thackeray with Adani, calling him a hypocrite.

Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam criticized the MNS leader, depicting him as embodying 'pretentiousness' and 'double standards.'

Thackeray, unfazed, argued that prior visits from Adani don't deter his critique, asserting that meeting industrialists won't silence him from addressing what he perceives as their wrongdoings.

