Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds as Thackeray Faces BJP's Critique

Raj Thackeray criticizes Gautam Adani's rise during a rally, prompting BJP to retaliate by sharing photos of Adani with Thackeray. Despite past meetings, Thackeray defends his stance, emphasizing his right to critique while acknowledging earlier encounters with Adani at his residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:35 IST
Political Drama Unfolds as Thackeray Faces BJP's Critique
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

A political skirmish ignited in Mumbai as Raj Thackeray targeted industrialist Gautam Adani during a rally. The BJP swiftly countered by circulating photographs of Thackeray with Adani, calling him a hypocrite.

Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam criticized the MNS leader, depicting him as embodying 'pretentiousness' and 'double standards.'

Thackeray, unfazed, argued that prior visits from Adani don't deter his critique, asserting that meeting industrialists won't silence him from addressing what he perceives as their wrongdoings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

 India
2
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
3
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026