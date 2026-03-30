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Nuclear Weapons: Double Standards or Legal Nuances?

The disparity in the treatment of Israel and Iran regarding nuclear weapons stems from the international legal framework. While Israel is not bound by the NPT, Iran is a signatory and subject to its restrictions. This situation highlights the nuances of international law rather than unequal treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:21 IST
Nuclear Weapons: Double Standards or Legal Nuances?
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At a time of rising military tensions in the Middle East, the debate over why Israel possesses nuclear weapons, while Iran is forbidden, has resurfaced. This issue is often framed as a case of double standards, but it actually relates to the complexities of international law governing nuclear weapons.

International law, based on sovereign consent, allows states to choose their military capabilities. This is illustrated in the 1968 Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which distinguishes between nuclear-weapon states and non-nuclear-weapon states, defining their respective obligations.

The legal disparity between Israel and Iran derives from their treaty commitments. Iran, a party to the NPT, follows its mandates, while Israel, not being a signatory, does not. This exemplifies the coexistence of different legal frameworks in international law rather than legal inconsistencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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