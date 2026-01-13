Outrage Over Derogatory Remarks: Mahila Congress Demands Action
Mahila Congress workers protested at a Dalanwala police station demanding action against Girdhari Lal Sahu for derogatory remarks about women from Bihar. Led by state president Jyoti Rautela, they called for an FIR while former CM Harish Rawat supported their justified demands.
- Country:
- India
Mahila Congress workers staged a protest at the Dalanwala police station on Monday, rallying for the registration of a case against Girdhari Lal Sahu, who allegedly made derogatory remarks about women from Bihar.
The protest, spearheaded by Congress women's wing state president Jyoti Rautela, lasted late into the night. Rautela accused Sahu of insulting women from Bihar and across the nation, demanding immediate legal action and FIR registration.
Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat joined the protest in support, asserting that the women's demands are justified and requested a zero FIR against Sahu, who had apologized for his remarks made last December in Almora.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Media Channels Under Fire for Maligning Women IAS Officers
Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Victory
Blue Tigresses Gear Up for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in Women's Premier League.
Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment