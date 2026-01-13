Maharashtra's Political Chessboard: Ajit Pawar Decodes Local Poll Alliances
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar discusses the rationale behind contesting local body elections separately within the Mahayuti alliance. He emphasizes that this move empowers party workers while ensuring a strategic approach to vote share consolidation. Despite separate contests, Pawar assures state government stability post-results.
In a strategic political move, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar explained the decision for his NCP faction to contest local body polls independently from the Mahayuti alliance. Pawar downplayed concerns about divergence from traditional alliances, citing historical precedents where parties like BJP and Shiv Sena have similarly split electoral strategies to strengthen grassroots support.
Pawar highlighted that alliances and separations in election strategy are not uncommon. He recalled the NCP's joint efforts with Congress in larger electoral battles while opting for independent campaigns in local elections. He asserted that a similar dynamic was observed with BJP and Shiv Sena, particularly in previous Mumbai and Thane elections.
Despite apprehensions of a potential rift, Pawar reassured that the separate contests between BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena will have no impact on the functioning of Maharashtra's state government. As local polling approaches, he focuses on the immediate electoral outcomes rather than contemplating long-term alliances.
