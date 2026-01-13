Left Menu

Vietnam Surpasses China: New U.S. Ambassador to Address Trade Imbalance

The U.S. plans to appoint Jennifer Wicks McNamara as its ambassador to Vietnam. Her focus will be on addressing the trade imbalance between the two nations, as Vietnam's trade surplus with the U.S. surpasses China's. The administration indicates possible pressure on Vietnam, despite forthcoming U.S. Supreme Court tariff rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:28 IST
The Trump administration is poised to appoint Jennifer Wicks McNamara as the new U.S. ambassador to Vietnam, with a primary mission to recalibrate skewed trade ties. This comes as Vietnam's trade surplus with the U.S. has eclipsed China's, raising concerns amidst ongoing unresolved tariff negotiations.

Marc Knapper, the current U.S. ambassador, will step down, making way for McNamara pending Senate confirmation. McNamara has pledged to promote equitable trade practices, amidst a significant $134 billion Vietnam-U.S. trade surplus last year, desiring to enhance U.S. goods' market access in Vietnam.

Analysts like Adam Samdin from Oxford Economics suggest that regardless of potential Supreme Court rulings on tariffs, Vietnam remains susceptible to U.S. pressures. Additionally, issues of illegal transshipment pose further challenges that the new ambassador will likely address, underlining the complexity of Vietnam-U.S. trade relations.

