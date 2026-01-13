Left Menu

Merz Predicts Iran's Regime Collapse During India Visit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, visiting India, stated that Iran's regime is in its final days, urging an end to violence against demonstrators. He emphasized that regimes reliant on force lack legitimacy and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution. Germany remains in close touch with the US and Europe.

Updated: 13-01-2026 17:06 IST
During a visit to India, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that the Iranian regime is in its "final days," urging immediate cessation of violence against demonstrators.

Merz, speaking in Bengaluru, emphasized that regimes maintained through force rather than democratic elections lose legitimacy, asserting the current Iranian government is facing mounting opposition from its people.

He expressed hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and noted that Germany is in close collaboration with the US and European governments regarding the situation in Iran.

