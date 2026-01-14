Left Menu

UN Assures Safety Amidst Turmoil in Iran

The UN confirms the safety of over 500 staff in Iran despite growing unrest. With most staff working remotely, the situation is tense as protests against the government escalate. Ali Larijani, a senior Iranian official, accuses Trump and Netanyahu of being responsible for the deaths of Iranian protesters.

Updated: 14-01-2026 03:02 IST
UN Assures Safety Amidst Turmoil in Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has confirmed the safety of its more than 500 staff members stationed in Iran amid ongoing upheaval in the country. According to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, many personnel have resorted to working from home due to the protests that have engulfed Iran, resulting in hundreds of deaths among demonstrators.

The UN's team in Iran comprises 46 international and 448 national staff members. Despite the challenges, the organization assures that everyone is accounted for and remains secure while tensions persist in the region.

Amid this backdrop, a senior Iranian official, Ali Larijani, took to social media shortly after a controversial post from former U.S. President Trump. Responding to Trump's encouragement for Iranians to 'take over' government institutions, Larijani accused Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of being the 'main killers of the people of Iran.'

