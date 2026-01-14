Fadnavis Rules Out Alliance with MVA, Confident of BJP-Led Victory in Maharashtra Civic Polls

In an assertive announcement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will no longer seek any future alliances with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. Fadnavis expressed confidence in winning elections independently, emphasizing the alliance's electoral strength.

Speaking to ANI, Fadnavis highlighted the strategic and professional approach adopted by the Mahayuti from the onset of the civic election campaign. The BJP-backed alliance prided itself on fielding candidates from varied backgrounds, including everyday citizens like vegetable vendors and advocates. The campaign has reportedly resonated with the public, with Fadnavis predicting a decisive victory and strong representation in municipal administrations.

Fadnavis also criticized rival parties, especially MNS and Thackeray, for allegedly igniting the "Marathi vs Non-Marathi" rhetoric in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. He reiterated the BJP's focus on development and Hindutva, accusing opponents of abandoning these issues for electoral gains. As Maharashtra prepares for the civic polls, set for January 15, Fadnavis remains confident of a favorable outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)