Left Menu

Fadnavis Rules Out Alliance with MVA, Confident of BJP-Led Victory in Maharashtra Civic Polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed any future alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, expressing confidence in a BJP-led victory in upcoming civic polls. He criticized divisive politics and emphasized development and Hindutva as central themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:10 IST
Fadnavis Rules Out Alliance with MVA, Confident of BJP-Led Victory in Maharashtra Civic Polls
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive announcement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will no longer seek any future alliances with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. Fadnavis expressed confidence in winning elections independently, emphasizing the alliance's electoral strength.

Speaking to ANI, Fadnavis highlighted the strategic and professional approach adopted by the Mahayuti from the onset of the civic election campaign. The BJP-backed alliance prided itself on fielding candidates from varied backgrounds, including everyday citizens like vegetable vendors and advocates. The campaign has reportedly resonated with the public, with Fadnavis predicting a decisive victory and strong representation in municipal administrations.

Fadnavis also criticized rival parties, especially MNS and Thackeray, for allegedly igniting the "Marathi vs Non-Marathi" rhetoric in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. He reiterated the BJP's focus on development and Hindutva, accusing opponents of abandoning these issues for electoral gains. As Maharashtra prepares for the civic polls, set for January 15, Fadnavis remains confident of a favorable outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Rally for Democracy and Justice

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Rally for Democracy and Justice

 India
2
Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism

Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism

 India
3
Tragedy on Rails: Elephant Deaths Prompt Environmental Inquiry

Tragedy on Rails: Elephant Deaths Prompt Environmental Inquiry

 India
4
Kerala Assembly Takes Stand: Only MLA Complaints Can Trigger Expulsion Process

Kerala Assembly Takes Stand: Only MLA Complaints Can Trigger Expulsion Proce...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026