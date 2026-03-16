LPG Shortage Dispute Amid West Asia Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray vs. Maharashtra Government

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Uddhav Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has raised concerns over the Indian and Maharashtra governments' assertions that there is no shortage of LPG. He questioned why queues for LPG cylinders are forming if the supply is supposedly ample, spotlighting the struggle faced by citizens.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted these claims, asserting that the opposition, led by Congress and Rahul Gandhi, is creating panic without cause. Fadnavis stated there are sufficient LPG supplies, despite the visible queues reported by Thackeray and the alleged shutdown of many Mumbai hotels due to lack of gas.

Thackeray criticized the government's failure to communicate the ground reality, accusing officials of ignoring public suffering amidst the geopolitical crisis affecting energy imports. With India's heavy reliance on Middle Eastern sources for LPG and recent turmoil affecting the transit route, the concern raised pertains to broader repercussions on the state's economy and citizen's daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)