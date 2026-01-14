Left Menu

US Public Opinion on Trump's Military Interventions Revealed

A new AP-NORC poll reveals that over half of U.S. adults believe President Trump has been too aggressive in using military force in foreign countries. The survey highlights that while some actions are viewed positively, overall discontent with his foreign policy strategies persists.

US Public Opinion on Trump's Military Interventions Revealed
A recent poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicates over 50% of American adults think President Trump has overused military interventions abroad. The survey, conducted post-capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, cuts against Trump's assertive foreign policy stance.

Despite Trump administration efforts in Venezuela aiming at curbing illegal drug flow, public approval of Trump's handling of foreign affairs, including Venezuela, is low, with majorities disapproving. Republicans appear largely aligned with Trump, but there's hesitation about further actions.

Contrasting views emerge along party lines, as most Democrats and independents suggest Trump has overstepped boundaries, while a majority of Republicans support his actions as appropriate. Americans express a growing inclination for reduced international involvement by the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

