Trump's Greenland Demand Sparks Tensions
President Donald Trump emphasizes the strategic importance of acquiring Greenland for US national security, expressing that control of the territory by other nations like Russia or China would be unfavorable. Vice President JD Vance is set to discuss this matter with Danish and Greenlandic officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuuk | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:51 IST
- Country:
- Greenland
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump made a bold statement about the strategic importance of Greenland, declaring US control as essential for national security.
Prior to Vice President JD Vance's meeting with Danish and Greenlandic officials, Trump used social media to argue that NATO should facilitate US acquisition of Greenland to prevent any potential threats from Russia or China.
Trump contends that incorporating Greenland would enhance NATO's effectiveness and deter rival powers, underscoring that anything less than US control is deemed unacceptable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Showdown: U.S. Eyes Greenland, EU Backs Denmark
Diplomatic Showdown: Greenland and Denmark Meet U.S. Officials
Tensions Over Greenland: US and NATO's Geopolitical Chessboard
Tensions Rise as Denmark Aids US in Atlantic Oil Tanker Interception
Greenland Takes a Stand: Stays with Denmark, Shuns US