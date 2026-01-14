Trump's Greenland Demand Sparks Tensions

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump made a bold statement about the strategic importance of Greenland, declaring US control as essential for national security.

Prior to Vice President JD Vance's meeting with Danish and Greenlandic officials, Trump used social media to argue that NATO should facilitate US acquisition of Greenland to prevent any potential threats from Russia or China.

Trump contends that incorporating Greenland would enhance NATO's effectiveness and deter rival powers, underscoring that anything less than US control is deemed unacceptable.

