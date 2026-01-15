Parents Urge Evacuation of Kashmiri Students from Tense Iran

Parents of Kashmiri students studying in Iran have called on the Indian government for immediate evacuation due to the country's current unrest. Gathering at Press Enclave, they pressed officials to act.

''We appeal to national leaders, including the prime minister and external affairs minister, to ensure our children's safe return,'' said a parent.

Highlighting past evacuations, they urge a swift response amid travel and communication barriers posed by an internet shutdown in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)