Left Menu

Parents Urge Evacuation of Kashmiri Students from Tense Iran

Amid escalating tensions in Iran, parents of Kashmiri students appeal to the government for their children's safe evacuation. They emphasize past successful evacuations and face communication hurdles and travel restrictions due to an internet shutdown in Iran. The parents stress the urgency of government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-01-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 00:35 IST
Parents Urge Evacuation of Kashmiri Students from Tense Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parents of Kashmiri students studying in Iran have called on the Indian government for immediate evacuation due to the country's current unrest. Gathering at Press Enclave, they pressed officials to act.

''We appeal to national leaders, including the prime minister and external affairs minister, to ensure our children's safe return,'' said a parent.

Highlighting past evacuations, they urge a swift response amid travel and communication barriers posed by an internet shutdown in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Codelco's $2.8 Billion Copper Expansion

Codelco's $2.8 Billion Copper Expansion

 Chile
2
Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

 Global
3
Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Elections

Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Electi...

 Global
4
Economic Growth Steady as Retail Sales Rebound Amid Tariff Concerns

Economic Growth Steady as Retail Sales Rebound Amid Tariff Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026