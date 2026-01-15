Parents Urge Evacuation of Kashmiri Students from Tense Iran
Amid escalating tensions in Iran, parents of Kashmiri students appeal to the government for their children's safe evacuation. They emphasize past successful evacuations and face communication hurdles and travel restrictions due to an internet shutdown in Iran. The parents stress the urgency of government intervention.
Parents of Kashmiri students studying in Iran have called on the Indian government for immediate evacuation due to the country's current unrest. Gathering at Press Enclave, they pressed officials to act.
''We appeal to national leaders, including the prime minister and external affairs minister, to ensure our children's safe return,'' said a parent.
Highlighting past evacuations, they urge a swift response amid travel and communication barriers posed by an internet shutdown in Iran.
