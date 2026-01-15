Left Menu

Lawmakers Investigated for Video Calling Military to Resist Illegal Orders

Democratic lawmakers, including former military and intelligence personnel, have been contacted by the US Attorney's office amid an investigation for a video urging troops to resist unlawful commands. Accused by President Trump of sedition, they stand their ground against what they deem government intimidation, while facing legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2026 03:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 03:22 IST
Lawmakers Investigated for Video Calling Military to Resist Illegal Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic lawmakers are under investigation by the Trump administration for a video advising military members to resist unlawful orders. The Justice Department has escalated the probe, contacting these lawmakers, who are former military and intelligence personnel, for interviews. This follows President Trump's accusations of sedition against them.

Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA analyst, has revealed she was contacted by the US Attorney's office in the District of Columbia for an interview. According to Slotkin, this action is perceived as government intimidation aimed at silencing dissent. Despite this, she remains defiant, asserting that truth and facts are being disregarded.

Among those contacted are Democratic Representatives Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, and Maggie Goodlander. They criticize the investigation as unjustified and remain steadfast. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has actively pursued Senator Mark Kelly, a former Navy pilot, over his involvement in the video, citing possible legal repercussions. Kelly is challenging these actions, defending his constitutional rights to free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emergency Return: SpaceX Crew Dragon's Race Against Time

Emergency Return: SpaceX Crew Dragon's Race Against Time

 Global
2
Greenland's Future: Tensions Rise Over U.S. Ambitions

Greenland's Future: Tensions Rise Over U.S. Ambitions

 Global
3
Monetary Diplomacy: U.S. and Japan Discuss Exchange Rate Stability

Monetary Diplomacy: U.S. and Japan Discuss Exchange Rate Stability

 United States
4
Petrokina Leads in Stunning Comeback at European Skating Championships

Petrokina Leads in Stunning Comeback at European Skating Championships

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026