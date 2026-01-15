Lawmakers Investigated for Video Calling Military to Resist Illegal Orders

Democratic lawmakers are under investigation by the Trump administration for a video advising military members to resist unlawful orders. The Justice Department has escalated the probe, contacting these lawmakers, who are former military and intelligence personnel, for interviews. This follows President Trump's accusations of sedition against them.

Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA analyst, has revealed she was contacted by the US Attorney's office in the District of Columbia for an interview. According to Slotkin, this action is perceived as government intimidation aimed at silencing dissent. Despite this, she remains defiant, asserting that truth and facts are being disregarded.

Among those contacted are Democratic Representatives Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, and Maggie Goodlander. They criticize the investigation as unjustified and remain steadfast. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has actively pursued Senator Mark Kelly, a former Navy pilot, over his involvement in the video, citing possible legal repercussions. Kelly is challenging these actions, defending his constitutional rights to free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)