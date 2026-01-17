Unrest in Iran: Blame Game, Protests, and Global Tensions

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has directly accused U.S. President Donald Trump of instigating weeks of protests, which have resulted in numerous casualties following a forceful crackdown. Iran claims that these protests, which began over economic hardships, represent a challenge to its clerical authority.

Accusations are mounting against the U.S. and Israel for allegedly orchestrating the unrest, with Tehran branding participants as armed rioters and linking them to foreign entities. Khamenei stated firmly that while the country aims to avoid war, internal and external instigators would face serious consequences.

Amidst ongoing tensions, internet services in Iran are being gradually reinstated, with media reports indicating numerous arrests related to the protests. The complexities of information dissemination during this period of unrest underscore the challenging dynamics at play both inside and outside the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)