Europe's Weakness Exposed by Trump's Greenland Tariff Threat

President Donald Trump's recent tariff threat targeting European nations over the issue of Greenland underscores a critical issue: Europe's vulnerability and apparent inability to stand firm, according to the head of Germany's DIW economic research institute.

Marcel Fratzscher, President of DIW, criticized Europe's consistent acquiescence to Trump's demands instead of safeguarding its own interests and championing multilateralism globally. This, he argues, is a strategic error now resurfacing.

Fratzscher warned that without a show of resolve and wiser actions, Europe would continue to face pressures and potential 'blackmail' from Trump, urging a unified and firm European response.

(With inputs from agencies.)