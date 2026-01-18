Starmer Slams U.S. Tariff Threat Over Greenland Amidst NATO Tensions

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced strong opposition to the United States' threat of imposing new tariffs on European nations, criticizing it as a retaliatory measure against opposition to President Trump's interest in purchasing Greenland.

Starmer remarked that enacting tariffs on allies for safeguarding NATO's collective security is misguided and thoroughly wrong. He emphasized that the UK would formally address this issue with U.S. authorities.

Reaffirming Britain's position, Starmer stated that decisions about Greenland's future should rest with Denmark and Greenland, not with external powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)