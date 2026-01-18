Left Menu

Starmer Slams U.S. Tariff Threat Over Greenland Amidst NATO Tensions

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized the U.S. for threatening tariffs on Europe over their stance on Trump’s Greenland purchase intentions. Starmer argued that imposing tariffs on NATO allies is misguided, reaffirming that Greenland’s future should be decided by Denmark and Greenland itself.

Updated: 18-01-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 01:17 IST
Keir Starmer

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced strong opposition to the United States' threat of imposing new tariffs on European nations, criticizing it as a retaliatory measure against opposition to President Trump's interest in purchasing Greenland.

Starmer remarked that enacting tariffs on allies for safeguarding NATO's collective security is misguided and thoroughly wrong. He emphasized that the UK would formally address this issue with U.S. authorities.

Reaffirming Britain's position, Starmer stated that decisions about Greenland's future should rest with Denmark and Greenland, not with external powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

