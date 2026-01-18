German Industry Furious Over U.S. Tariff Tactics on Greenland
German industry expressed widespread anger at U.S. President Trump's plan to use tariffs to pressure Denmark into selling Greenland. This controversial move threatens to destabilize recent trade agreements with the European Union. Calls for a strong EU response grow as German exporters face economic challenges.
Updated: 18-01-2026 23:17 IST
German industry is in uproar over President Donald Trump's potential use of tariffs to compel Denmark to sell Greenland, with leading figures urging the European Union not to yield to such demands.
The threat of escalating tariffs jeopardizes the recent trade agreements, risking economic turbulence for Germany's export-driven economy.
Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz are already calculating the significant financial impact, as industry leaders call for a unified EU stance to counter U.S. pressure.
