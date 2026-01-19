Shiv Sena sought post-civic poll alliance, claims Jaleel

The ruling Shiv Sena had contacted the AIMIM for forging a post-poll alliance in a civic body in Maharashtra, former MP Imtiaz Jaleel claimed on Monday, adding that the proposal was promptly rejected. He emphasised that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is willing to join hands with all parties, except the BJP and Shiv Sena, in certain municipal corporations if it receives a respectful proposal.

The AIMIM's post-poll assessment shows that no single party received a clear mandate in three to four civic bodies in the recently held civic polls, he said. ''We are open to forging alliances to keep the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena away from coming to power. If we receive a respectful proposal from other parties, we will consider it,'' Jaleel, who heads the Maharashtra unit of AIMIM, told a Marathi news channel. Speaking on the political scenario after the results of 29 civic bodies were declared on January 16, Jaleel claimed that the AIMIM has rejected the proposals mooted by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the opposition Congress. ''We have already rejected the proposals. We shall not join hands with Eknath Shinde in places like Malegaon,'' he added.

He didn't specify the names and numbers of municipal corporations for which the purported offers were made.

Reflecting on the party's performance, Jaleel said the AIMIM's footprint is expanding in municipal councils and corporations. ''We will contest the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections,'' he added.

In the elections held across 29 municipal corporations, the BJP won the highest number of 1,425 seats out of 2,869, the Shiv Sena 399, and the NCP 167.

Jaleel said the AIMIM won 125 corporator seats in the state.

