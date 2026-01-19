Left Menu

Bulgaria's left-leaning president Rumen Radev says he is stepping down

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 19-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 23:18 IST
Bulgaria's left-leaning president Rumen Radev announced on Monday that he is stepping down.

In a televised address, Radev said that he will formally submit his resignation to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

Under the constitution, the current vice president, Iliana Yotova, must be sworn in by parliament to take the post until the end of the government's mandate.

Radev's decision comes amid public expectation that he will form a new political party.

