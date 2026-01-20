Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Kashmiri Pandits’ Return

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party, expressed that Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits and advocated for reserving two Assembly seats for them. She underscored the importance of their voluntary return and integration into the community, emphasizing unity and representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party, stated on Tuesday that the presence of Kashmiri Pandits is essential for the completeness of Kashmir. Addressing reporters at the PDP headquarters in Gandhi Nagar, Mufti noted that the people in the Valley are eagerly awaiting the return of the Kashmiri Pandits.

The former chief minister proposed that rather than nominating members of the Kashmiri Pandit community to the Assembly, two seats should be reserved for them to contest in elections. She emphasized that such participation would promote unity among the communities, as suggested in her recent meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Mufti criticized the idea of nominating representatives from outside the state, arguing that it would not genuinely represent the community or benefit them. She stressed that the return of Kashmiri Pandits should be with dignity, enabling both communities to live together and strengthen communal ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

