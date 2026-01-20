Federica Brignone's Triumphant Return: A Winter Comeback

Italy's acclaimed skier, Federica Brignone, made a remarkable return to competitive skiing on home turf at Kronplatz, following a lengthy injury-related hiatus. Her efforts are a significant boost to her Milano Cortina Olympic aspirations.

Aged 35, the double World Cup champion had suffered a major setback after fracturing her left tibia and fibula during a crash at the Italian championships last April. Brignone described her comeback as a series of physical tests, showcasing her resilience as she prepares for the Olympics starting February 6.

In a crucial first run, Brignone, wearing bib number 13, confidently completed her race, trailing the leader, Sara Hector of Sweden, by 1.18 seconds. Her performance was quicker than some of last year's top world championship medallists, and she expressed satisfaction and relief at overcoming her initial nerves, after which she focused on her breathing to ease any lingering pain.

