K Laxman, Returning Officer for BJP organisational elections, hands over certificate of election to Nitin Nabin.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 11:48 IST
- Country:
- India
K Laxman, Returning Officer for BJP organisational elections, hands over certificate of election to Nitin Nabin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
KTR Accuses Telangana CM of Diversion Politics in Singareni Tender Row
PREVIEW-BOJ to signal more rate hikes as yen, politics fuel inflation risks
FOREX-Dollar extends losses as geopolitics revive 'Sell America' trade
Keeping away from politics is not a solution, be part of it in a constructive manner: BJP president Nitin Nabin to youth.
REFILE-FOREX-Dollar at week low as geopolitics revive 'Sell America' trade