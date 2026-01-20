Building a New Independent Europe Amid Geopolitical Shocks
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for the European Union to establish itself as an independent entity following recent geopolitical changes. She highlighted that recognizing the permanence of these changes is crucial for capitalizing on new opportunities, as articulated in her Davos speech.
On Tuesday, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, addressed the necessity for the European Union to evolve independently in light of recent geopolitical disturbances.
In her speech delivered in Davos, she underscored the urgency of acknowledging the lasting nature of these shifts to harness potential opportunities.
Von der Leyen's remarks echoed the European Union's determination to navigate through current global dynamics by becoming more self-sufficient.
