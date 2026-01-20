Building a New Independent Europe Amid Geopolitical Shocks

On Tuesday, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, addressed the necessity for the European Union to evolve independently in light of recent geopolitical disturbances.

In her speech delivered in Davos, she underscored the urgency of acknowledging the lasting nature of these shifts to harness potential opportunities.

Von der Leyen's remarks echoed the European Union's determination to navigate through current global dynamics by becoming more self-sufficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)