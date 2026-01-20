Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Mehbooba Mufti for 'Divisive Politics'

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP accused PDP president Mehbooba Mufti of pursuing a divisive and communal political agenda. The criticism follows her call for divisional status for certain regions in Jammu. The BJP claims her actions undermine national interests, disrupt regional harmony, and marginalize minorities, especially Kashmiri Pandits.

BJP Criticizes Mehbooba Mufti for 'Divisive Politics'
The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Tuesday sharply criticized PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of engaging in politics that are divisive and communal, contrary to India's national interests.

The BJP claims Mufti has consistently focused on sectarian appeasement and identity-based politics, undermining Jammu and Kashmir's unity. Her recent call for divisional status for regions in Jammu was labeled as selectively projecting demands under the guise of administrative convenience.

The BJP's criticism intensified following Mufti's speech at a PDP event where she advocated for recognition of hilly areas as separate districts for better governance. The BJP highlighted her opposition to national policies and perceived support for dialogues with separatist elements as harmful to regional harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

