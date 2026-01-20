Nitin Nabin's Call to Youth: Strengthening BJP's Watchtower

Nitin Nabin, the recently appointed president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has called on young Indians to step into politics, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's development.

Addressing party workers and leaders at the BJP headquarters, Nabin highlighted the critical role youth participation plays in achieving political success, especially ahead of the crucial assembly elections in five states, including West Bengal. He urged members to protect Sanatan traditions and resist demographic shifts.

Nabin praised the steadfast leadership of PM Modi and past BJP presidents, asserting that dedicated grassroots work is vital to securing party goals. Emphasizing a commitment to nationalism and development, Nabin reiterated the need to prioritize the nation's interests in all political efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)