Transforming India's Infrastructure: PM Modi's Mega Development Gambit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kerala and Tamil Nadu to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects worth Rs 16,450 crore. Key initiatives include highway expansions, modernized railway stations, and a polypropylene unit to boost industrial growth, connectivity, and employment opportunities, enhancing regional infrastructure significantly.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a significant visit to Kerala and Tamil Nadu on March 11, focusing on a slew of developmental initiatives collectively valued at Rs 16,450 crore.
In Kerala, Modi's agenda includes inaugurating crucial highway expansions and propelling the state's industrial capacity with a new polypropylene unit at the Kochi Refinery, designed to bolster the local polymer sector and generate employment.
The Tamil Nadu leg of his visit will spotlight improved connectivity and energy projects, further underscoring the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and fueling economic growth across these southern states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
