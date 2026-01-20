Controversial Clash: State Governments Collide Over Sikh Guru Allegations

Amid a simmering political storm, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has voiced strong objections to what he perceives as unacceptable intervention by another state government in Delhi's legislative affairs. The controversy stems from allegations targeted at Atishi for purported disrespect towards Sikh Gurus during a session.

The uproar intensified after Punjab Police lodged an FIR in Jalandhar concerning a 'doctored' video clip of Atishi. Swirling tensions have led Delhi Assembly to demand explanations from high-ranking Punjab police officials over a perceived breach of legislative privilege.

Atishi, a prominent political figure, has fiercely denied the accusations, branding them as false and baseless. Her statement reaffirming respect for Sikh Gurus has been submitted to the Privileges Committee as the investigation presses forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)