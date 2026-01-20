Left Menu

Controversial Clash: State Governments Collide Over Sikh Guru Allegations

The Delhi Assembly Speaker condemned external state interference amid allegations against Atishi of disrespect towards Sikh Gurus. An FIR from Punjab escalated the issue, with the Privileges Committee set to investigate. Atishi, refuting the charges, emphasizes her respect for Sikh heritage.

Updated: 20-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:42 IST
Controversial Clash: State Governments Collide Over Sikh Guru Allegations
Amid a simmering political storm, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has voiced strong objections to what he perceives as unacceptable intervention by another state government in Delhi's legislative affairs. The controversy stems from allegations targeted at Atishi for purported disrespect towards Sikh Gurus during a session.

The uproar intensified after Punjab Police lodged an FIR in Jalandhar concerning a 'doctored' video clip of Atishi. Swirling tensions have led Delhi Assembly to demand explanations from high-ranking Punjab police officials over a perceived breach of legislative privilege.

Atishi, a prominent political figure, has fiercely denied the accusations, branding them as false and baseless. Her statement reaffirming respect for Sikh Gurus has been submitted to the Privileges Committee as the investigation presses forward.

