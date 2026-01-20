Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Refutes Allegations Amid Governor's Walkout
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu addressed allegations of disrespecting Governor RN Ravi during an assembly session. Appavu asserted respect was maintained and customs were upheld. The Governor walked out, citing grievances such as crime rates and faculty vacancies. Appavu emphasized the Governor's constitutional duties.
In a contentious session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Speaker M Appavu firmly refuted claims that the assembly disrespected Governor RN Ravi. Appavu maintained that the Governor was accorded full respect, and longstanding customs of the assembly were upheld.
The incident spiraled as Governor Ravi exited the assembly without delivering his inaugural address, alleging operational interruptions and raising concerns about issues like rising crime rates and educational setbacks. His grievances included a 55% increase in POCSO cases, narcotics abuse, and substantial faculty vacancies, among others.
Reacting to these developments, Speaker Appavu asserted the necessity for the Governor to adhere to constitutional mandates and fulfill his duties. Appavu criticized the Governor's decision to walk out, questioning the implications of such actions on governance and fairness.
