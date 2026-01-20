Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Refutes Allegations Amid Governor's Walkout

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu addressed allegations of disrespecting Governor RN Ravi during an assembly session. Appavu asserted respect was maintained and customs were upheld. The Governor walked out, citing grievances such as crime rates and faculty vacancies. Appavu emphasized the Governor's constitutional duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:04 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Refutes Allegations Amid Governor's Walkout
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Speaker M Appavu firmly refuted claims that the assembly disrespected Governor RN Ravi. Appavu maintained that the Governor was accorded full respect, and longstanding customs of the assembly were upheld.

The incident spiraled as Governor Ravi exited the assembly without delivering his inaugural address, alleging operational interruptions and raising concerns about issues like rising crime rates and educational setbacks. His grievances included a 55% increase in POCSO cases, narcotics abuse, and substantial faculty vacancies, among others.

Reacting to these developments, Speaker Appavu asserted the necessity for the Governor to adhere to constitutional mandates and fulfill his duties. Appavu criticized the Governor's decision to walk out, questioning the implications of such actions on governance and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026