Nepal's General Elections: A New Democratic Chapter

Nearly 3,500 candidates registered for Nepal's general elections, including prominent figures like former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah and ex-Prime Ministers K P Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Set for March 5, the elections offer 165 seats under direct voting. Prime Minister Sushila Karki emphasizes a peaceful, fair election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nepal is gearing up for its general elections, with around 3,500 candidates, including former mayors and ex-prime ministers, entering the race. Notable figures like Balendra Shah, K P Sharma Oli, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal are vying for one of the 165 seats available in the upcoming polls.

Scheduled for March 5, these elections serve as a crucial democratic exercise for the Himalayan nation. The total 275-seat House of Representatives will see 110 members elected through a proportionate voting system, while the direct voting system will fill the remaining 165 seats. Prime Minister Sushila Karki has underscored the importance of maintaining peace and fairness throughout the election cycle.

With security mechanisms heightened, the government is keen to ensure a smooth electoral process. The Election Commission will publish the final list of candidates after verification on January 23, following nominations. This election is critical, following the resignation of former Prime Minister Oli and ongoing societal unrest.

