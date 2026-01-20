Nepal's General Elections: A New Democratic Chapter

Nepal is gearing up for its general elections, with around 3,500 candidates, including former mayors and ex-prime ministers, entering the race. Notable figures like Balendra Shah, K P Sharma Oli, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal are vying for one of the 165 seats available in the upcoming polls.

Scheduled for March 5, these elections serve as a crucial democratic exercise for the Himalayan nation. The total 275-seat House of Representatives will see 110 members elected through a proportionate voting system, while the direct voting system will fill the remaining 165 seats. Prime Minister Sushila Karki has underscored the importance of maintaining peace and fairness throughout the election cycle.

With security mechanisms heightened, the government is keen to ensure a smooth electoral process. The Election Commission will publish the final list of candidates after verification on January 23, following nominations. This election is critical, following the resignation of former Prime Minister Oli and ongoing societal unrest.

