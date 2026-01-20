Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Stresses Compassion in Electoral Roll Reviews

West Bengal's CM, Mamata Banerjee, stresses adherence to the Supreme Court's guidelines on Electoral Roll reviews, ensuring people aren't harassed over 'logical discrepancies.' She emphasizes a humane approach and directs district magistrates to ensure procedural compliance without impacting state development timelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:28 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged district authorities to meticulously follow Supreme Court instructions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, emphasizing that citizens should not face harassment due to 'logical discrepancies.'

The directive came after Banerjee joined a meeting led by Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty with district magistrates at the state secretariat, Nabanna. She underscored the necessity of conducting hearings in accordance with the apex court's guidance, ensuring a process free from unnecessary public inconvenience.

Highlighting the need for a humane approach, Banerjee insisted on the acceptance of Supreme Court-validated documents and required that receipts be issued post-document submission. Alternative provisions for voters unable to attend scheduled hearings were also mandated, along with a firm reminder to synchronize election processes with ongoing state development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

