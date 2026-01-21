Left Menu

Trump Awaits Supreme Court Decision on Global Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty over how the Supreme Court will rule on the legality of his global tariffs. He noted that if the court rules against the tariffs, Washington might need to repay hundreds of billions of dollars, which could adversely affect many people.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty Tuesday regarding the Supreme Court's upcoming decision on the legality of his global tariffs.

If the court rules against these tariffs, the U.S. might be required to repay hundreds of billions in duties, a move Trump believes would harm many citizens.

Despite the lack of a decision on Tuesday, Trump maintains confidence in the legal grounding of the tariffs, stating they 'couldn't be plainer.'

