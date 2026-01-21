Trump on Kurd Relations: Balancing Protection and Interests
President Donald Trump stated the U.S. aims to protect Kurdish rights in Syria. Claiming the Kurds have received great support, Trump emphasized it was more for their benefit than the U.S. However, he reiterated a positive relationship with the Kurds and the U.S.'s protective intent.
President Donald Trump acknowledged that the United States is attempting to protect Kurdish rights in Syria. In response to a reporter's query, Trump emphasized the nation's efforts to maintain favorable relations with the Kurds.
Trump remarked, "I like the Kurds, but just so you understand, the Kurds were paid tremendous amounts of money, were given oil and other things. So they were doing it for themselves, more so than they were doing for us."
During his comments at the White House, Trump stressed that despite the Kurds primarily acting in their own interest, the U.S. continues to prioritize protecting their rights.
