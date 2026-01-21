Families Demand Freedom: The Struggle for Venezuela's Political Prisoners

On Tuesday, the families of nearly 800 imprisoned critics, journalists, and opposition members in Venezuela called for their release, expressing dissatisfaction with the government's actions thus far.

Following a government announcement pledging a "significant number" of releases, relatives gathered outside prisons, only to see limited progress. Many feel disillusioned as acting President Delcy Rodríguez's vows for continued releases have not met expectations.

Families like that of Francis Quinones remain in turmoil, locked in a cycle of hope and despair. Foro Penal, a leading prisoner rights organization, reports 145 releases but stresses that government-imposed restrictions still heavily burden these individuals. The struggle continues, as relatives hold vigils and hope for a resolution.

